The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The long road to recovery

By Sabine Poux,
Brittany Patterson
Published July 10, 2024
Vermont Public continues its week of coverage commemorating the one-year anniversary of last summer’s flooding. Today, how businesses in Montpelier and farmers in Burlington are faring a year out. And checking in with a Barre City couple that lost their home. Plus, Vermont braces for the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, and Rep. Becca Balint says most Vermonters contacting her office are asking for President Joe Biden to withdraw as the Democratic presidential nominee.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State.
Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020.
