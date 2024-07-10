The long road to recovery
Vermont Public continues its week of coverage commemorating the one-year anniversary of last summer’s flooding. Today, how businesses in Montpelier and farmers in Burlington are faring a year out. And checking in with a Barre City couple that lost their home. Plus, Vermont braces for the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, and Rep. Becca Balint says most Vermonters contacting her office are asking for President Joe Biden to withdraw as the Democratic presidential nominee.
