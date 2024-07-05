Making it rain
Why a multigenerational Jamaican band based in Vermont is more determined than ever to share their music. Plus, Montpelier’s holding an arts festival to commemorate the one-year anniversary of last summer’s flooding, state police identify a suspect in an October murder, Vermont has been approved to bill Medicaid for prison health care coverage, and a new film from Vermonter Jay Craven tells the story of two historical Green Mountain State figures.
