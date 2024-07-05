Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Making it rain

By Sabine Poux,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published July 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Why a multigenerational Jamaican band based in Vermont is more determined than ever to share their music. Plus, Montpelier’s holding an arts festival to commemorate the one-year anniversary of last summer’s flooding, state police identify a suspect in an October murder, Vermont has been approved to bill Medicaid for prison health care coverage, and a new film from Vermonter Jay Craven tells the story of two historical Green Mountain State figures.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

