Broken promises
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s failure to deliver help and relief for many Vermonters devastated by last summer’s historic floods. Plus, seven Vermont communities receive funding to help expand child care, housing, and community centers, a Vermont emergency rescue company is honored for a swift water rescue made during flooding last summer, new zoning changes will allow for more housing development in Bennington, roads have reopened in Stowe but a lot of clean up is still needed after a weekend storm flooded a local brook and cut off some people from their homes, and a new tactile sign with Braille lettering at Burlington’s waterfront will help blind and visually impaired people orient themselves and get more information when they visit.
