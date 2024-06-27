Sign language
A Vermont man arrested for flashing a middle finger at a state trooper settles his lawsuit against the police. Plus, mental health programs in Rutland and Randolph get federal funds to help increase access for low-income Vermonters and veterans, UVMMC nurses say they’re prepared to strike against the state’s largest hospital if agreement isn’t reached on a new contract, regional educators gather today for a summit on artificial intelligence in schools, school officials in Woodstock have dropped plans to renovate or build a new middle and high school, and the Enosburgh-Richford school budget passes on its third round of voting.
