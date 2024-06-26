A football first
Sounds from the first-ever Vermont Green FC women’s soccer match, which set records for attendance at Virtue Field in Burlington. Plus, a new payroll tax to help fund investments in child care goes into effect next month, state police say a human skull found in the Northeast Kingdom matches the identity of a Cavendish man who went missing in 2010, a multi-state study aimed at reducing opioid overdose deaths fails to achieve its goal, a groundbreaking ceremony is held for construction of a new Amtrak station in Brattleboro, and Vermonter Elle Purrier St. Pierre qualifies for the Paris Olympics after setting a record in the 5,000-meter track and field trials race.
