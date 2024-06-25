Snake eyed
After a presumed 10 year absence, a snake native to Vermont reappears in southern Windham County. Plus, the Agency of Education schedules listening sessions to weigh public feedback on the state’s new school safety law, two Vermont school districts still haven’t passed their budgets for next year, taxi drivers in Quebec win compensation in a class action lawsuit after the government allowed app-based ride services to operate in the province, New England’s power grid held up well during the first major heat wave of the season, and clean up is underway after concentrated firefighting foam spilled at a National Guard aircraft hanger in South Burlington.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
