Fire on the mountain
Tagging along to see how a prescribed burn in Ripton helps manage the forest land there. Plus, a health care consultant says Vermont needs to make sweeping changes to its hospital network, more Vermonters will get access to rebates for energy efficient appliances to replace equipment damaged in last year's floods, UVM fires ten people from its Center for Health and Wellbeing, and the Champlain Valley Expo announces plans to upgrade its 60-year old grandstand.
