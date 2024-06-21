A French connection
A 100-year-old Vermont veteran receives the Legion of Honor for his service in northern France during World War II. Plus, two state senators are suing Gov. Scott over his appointment of an interim education secretary lawmakers had initially rejected, Rep. Balint files legislation designed to prevent what she calls deceptive small donor fundraising tactics, workers at an Essex Junction Starbucks say they’ll try to unionize, Green Mountain Transit adds five new electric buses to its Chittenden County fleet, and this week’s heat wave could lead to more cyanobacteria blooms in ponds and lakes this summer.
