The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Bait and fish

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published June 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Stopping by Vermont’s annual free fishing festival, where young people learn how to become sustainable anglers. Plus, a showdown between the Scott administration and Montpelier lawmakers comes to a head with a veto override session today, Vermont’s House speaker confirms one of the override attempts will focus on the state’s signature land-use law, Gov. Scott approves a bill that allows people who were in the foster care system to access their state records, Vermont State Police release the name of a man fatally shot by a trooper and the officer who fired his weapon, the union for UVM support staff is negotiating a new contract for higher wages, and the state prepares for the first major heat wave of the season this week.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan