Bait and fish
Stopping by Vermont’s annual free fishing festival, where young people learn how to become sustainable anglers. Plus, a showdown between the Scott administration and Montpelier lawmakers comes to a head with a veto override session today, Vermont’s House speaker confirms one of the override attempts will focus on the state’s signature land-use law, Gov. Scott approves a bill that allows people who were in the foster care system to access their state records, Vermont State Police release the name of a man fatally shot by a trooper and the officer who fired his weapon, the union for UVM support staff is negotiating a new contract for higher wages, and the state prepares for the first major heat wave of the season this week.
