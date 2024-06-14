The Michael Kors Cafe
Speaking with Burlington High School’s graduating class of 2024 after students spent four years going to classes in a converted department store. Plus, redevelopment at a mobile home park in Berlin may be violating the town’s floodplain building rules, Sen. Welch calls out Republicans for blocking a bill to establish a code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court, a Vermont State Police trooper has been placed on leave after fatally shooting a man in Orange, state wildlife officials are again warning people about leaving food in their yards that attract bears, and rising production costs have forced local theater companies to scale back performances.
