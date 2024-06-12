Zoning bout
Why some Londonderry residents see a threat to their way of life in proposed changes to the town’s zoning regulations. Plus, Gov. Scott meets with Democratic lawmakers to figure out how to reduce next year’s property tax rates, Vermont receives more than $3 million from a multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson, the state’s largest city plans to distribute water, dumpsters, and portable toilets to some homeless encampments, state officials warn swimmers to avoid fishing access areas, and an Amtrak line between Saratoga Springs and Montreal will be out of service longer than originally planned.
