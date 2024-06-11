Forever ban
Breaking down the implications of Vermont becoming the first state to prohibit so-called “forever chemicals” in menstrual products. Plus, Gov. Scott signs legislation expanding health care services for Vermont veterans, a state senator gives her reason for backing a bill seeking to hold big oil companies accountable for climate change damage, the Health Department awards grants aimed at reducing tobacco use, state regulators seek public opinion on proposed rules for battery energy storage systems, and New Hampshire lawmakers are poised to tighten regulations on PFAS chemicals.
