Cold case closed
Police officially close a more than 40-year old investigation involving the death of an infant in Northfield. Plus, Vermont is sued for a second time by the same law firm that spearheaded efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade, as expected, Gov. Scott vetoes a property tax hike bill, Lake Champlain gets good news regarding recovery from waste and nutrient deposits that came with last year’s floods, and more than a hundred thousand pairs of glasses used to view the solar eclipse in April have been diverted from trash collections.
