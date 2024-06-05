Learning Curve
Retiring after a nearly 30-year career with the Vermont Superintendents Association, Jeff Francis talks about the value and cost of providing high-quality public education in Vermont schools. Plus, the Vermont ACLU files a lawsuit alleging a local sheriff’s department has violated the state’s public records law, the state prepares to impose annual fees on electric vehicles, Gov. Phil Scott appoints a new top prosecutor for Lamoille County, a new resource to help the state’s dairy farm workers understand housing and employment rights, and a bear is successfully freed after getting a milk can stuck on its head.
