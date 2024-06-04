Grave disappointment
Searching for a site where former patients of a state psychiatric facility were buried in unmarked graves. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott is urged to sign legislation that would force social media companies to make their sites less addictive to kids, longtime Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears died over the weekend, Vermont’s Senate is undergoing big changes with the passing or retirement of several long-serving members, and Vermont’s health commissioner says there’s little cause for alarm despite a new COVID variant appearing in the state.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...