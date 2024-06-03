Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Route problems

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Brittany Patterson
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Vermont’s largest public transit provider is dealing with tough financial challenges and declining ridership. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott signs a flurry of bills into law, including one that establishes the first- ever statewide regulations on new development in river corridors, home sales in Vermont continue declining, creating gridlock for those seeking new places to live, Burlington’s police chief is reappointed to the post by the city’s new mayor, and Rep. Becca Balint remarks on the jury verdict finding former president Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

