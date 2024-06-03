Route problems
Vermont’s largest public transit provider is dealing with tough financial challenges and declining ridership. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott signs a flurry of bills into law, including one that establishes the first- ever statewide regulations on new development in river corridors, home sales in Vermont continue declining, creating gridlock for those seeking new places to live, Burlington’s police chief is reappointed to the post by the city’s new mayor, and Rep. Becca Balint remarks on the jury verdict finding former president Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.
