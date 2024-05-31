Eat (wild) local
Visiting a Franklin County kitchen that’s helping reduce food insecurity by teaching people how to raise rabbits for meat. Plus, Sen. Peter Welch reacts to the felony convictions handed down against former president Trump, Gov. Scott vetoes a bill that would allow for the state's first overdose prevention center, just a handful of statewide races will have contested primaries, Vermont’s largest hospital seeks approval for a new outpatient surgery building, an island in the Northeast Kingdom becomes part of Brighton State Park, and the Castleton Library will be wheelchair accessible for the first time in its nearly 100 year history.
