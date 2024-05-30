Out of court trial
A day in and out of court for a Vermont man struggling with substance abuse. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott indicates support for legislation making it easier for towns to impose local option taxes, the state sends staff to help a Windham school district deal with turnover in top administrative positions, two new bills become law, but without the governor’s signature, Vermont receives $6 million in U.S. EPA grant money to clean up brownfields, and state wildlife officials offer tips on keeping bears looking for food away from residential areas.
