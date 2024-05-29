Justice delayed
The multiple factors contributing to a backlog of cases in Vermont’s judicial system. Plus, area high school students urge Gov. Scott not to veto bills dealing with climate change, Montpelier’s new fire chief is announced, a new approach to assessing and providing wellness for Black artists in Vermont, a plant not seen in Vermont in a century is rediscovered, and a train platform in Montpelier gets an upgrade to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
