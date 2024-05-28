Doctor’s orders
A bill allowing more timely delivery of tests and medications for Vermont patients gets signed into law. Plus, environmental advocates aren’t pleased after Gov. Scott vetoed the largest energy bill of the recent legislative session, more and more Vermonters are turning to air conditioning to beat the heat in summer, a former longtime Democratic lawmaker launches a primary bid for lieutenant governor as a Republican, and a Chittenden County town seeks to end its service with Green Mountain Transit.
