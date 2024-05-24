Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

'What are the priorities?'

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
After announcing that she won’t seek reelection, longtime Caledonia County Sen. Jane Kitchel reflects on her career. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott vetoes the biggest energy bill of the session, cannabis retail sales projections are higher than expected, a Rutland County public defender will serve as the newest federal District Court judge in Vermont, and a housing development project for UVM undergrads is scrapped.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

