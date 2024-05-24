'What are the priorities?'
After announcing that she won’t seek reelection, longtime Caledonia County Sen. Jane Kitchel reflects on her career. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott vetoes the biggest energy bill of the session, cannabis retail sales projections are higher than expected, a Rutland County public defender will serve as the newest federal District Court judge in Vermont, and a housing development project for UVM undergrads is scrapped.
