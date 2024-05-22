All together now
Visiting a high school track team that has athletes both with and without intellectual disabilities. Plus, Gov. Scott signs a bill into law intended to result in more timely care for patients, Scott vetoes another that would restrict pesticides commonly used on corn and soy crops, a North Hero Democrat has been named to fill a vacant state Senate seat, state fiscal constraints hold back a plan to create investment accounts for babies born into low-income families, and we hear about a program that helps towns build community spaces by combining individual on-line donations with matching state funds.
