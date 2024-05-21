Redefining resilience
A hip-hop pioneer restructures his career after suffering severe vocal damage in a car accident. Plus, former Gov. Howard Dean announces he will not challenge Gov. Scott in the upcoming election for the state’s highest office, the co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women shares her campaign priorities as she seeks to unseat the incumbent Republican, another veteran lawmaker in Montpelier will not seek reelection this year, a former television journalist announces a run for state Senate, and officials are trying to bolster the number of home reappraisers in Vermont.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...