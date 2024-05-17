A bout time
Green Mountain Roller Derby prepares for its first home bout since the pandemic shuttered their season four years ago. Plus, the Vermont Medical Society urges approval of a bill allowing primary care providers to order tests and procedures without prior insurance authorization, why nursing home closures in New England are outpacing the rest of the country, state regulators nix a plan by a private water utility in Woodstock to raise its rates by more than 100 percent, Killington Resort is slated to host the Stifel Killington Cup in November, the impact of pro-Palestinian campus protests on college commencements, and a first in feline honorary degrees as Vermont State University prepares a titular award for a cat named Max.
