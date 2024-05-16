Youth bet
Young people are the most active sports gamblers in Vermont since the state legalized the practice this year, which has problem gambling counselors worried. Plus, efforts to reduce Vermont’s racial and gender wage gap, why Gov. Scott plans to recruit moderate candidates for the state Legislature, Barre has a new (old) mayor, a bill that would have paused testing for airborne PCB’s in Vermont schools will not advance, and the scenic Smuggler’s Notch route opens for the season with warnings for too-large vehicles to keep out.
