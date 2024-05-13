The art of justice
A Vermont man’s decades-long fight for the return of artwork stolen from his grandfather during the Holocaust. Plus, Gov. Scott signals vetoes for a number of bills after the legislative session wrapped up Saturday, lawmakers pitch changes to Vermont’s medical cannabis program, veterans could see expanded services under new legislation, shoplifters may see stiffer penalties for repeat offenses, lawmakers target timber thieves, and two student journalists arrested while covering pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Dartmouth will not face charges.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...