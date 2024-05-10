All inn the family
A New Hampshire author creates a one-woman stage show to temper the grief of losing a parent to dementia. Plus, Vermont House and Senate leaders try to hash out details of a property tax bill to pay for school budgets despite facing a potential veto, a protest at the Statehouse calls for lower taxes and fewer hunting restrictions, advocates say they’ll rally again next legislative session for a bill banning flavored tobacco and vaping products, lawmakers approve legislation revamping how the state responds to natural disasters, and an Upper Valley newspaper moves to nonprofit status to increase donations and keep publishing.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...