Prison conundrum
A tour of Vermont’s only women’s prison – a half century old and in need of replacement – and the problems associated with trying to build a new one. Plus, Gov. Scott says he’ll veto a bill that would set up a safe injection site in Burlington, pro-Palestinian student protesters take down their encampment at UVM, the Slate Valley Union School District prepares for a third round of voting on its yet-to-pass school budget, a consumer protection warning is issued for cannabis sold at a Northeast Kingdom dispensary, and the Vermont Senate passes a bill increasing penalties for repeat shoplifting convictions.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
