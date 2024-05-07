Breaking barriers
Remembering a beloved New York state forest ranger who was a trailblazer in the LGTBQ outdoors community. Plus, Sen. Bernie Sanders announces he’lll seek a fourth term,, pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Middlebury College take down their encampments after reaching an agreement with school administrators, UVM begins conduct processes for some students who took similar actions at the Burlington campus, the Vermont House passes a climate superfund act, and Gov. Phil Scott appoints a new state representative.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
