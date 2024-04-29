The unsolved
Vermont has more than 80 cold cases, which present unique challenges for police. Plus, the Vermont Senate supports a cap for the emergency motel housing program, lawmakers advance a ban on pesticide-coated agricultural seeds, the city of Burlington faces a larger-than-expected budget deficit, U.S. Rep Becca Balint tours a redevelopment project in Bennington, and state lawmakers are collecting public testimony on a proposed constitutional amendment.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
