Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The incentive problem

By Brittany Patterson,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Renters have a lot to gain from things that reduce emissions in their space – so why is it so hard to do this work in rental properties? Plus, the Vermont Senate approves a new fee for EV owners, a case of measles has been discovered in Vermont, Sen. Jane Kitchel has been appointed to a powerful committee, and health care organizations are encouraging more people to volunteer for hospice care.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
See stories by Brittany Patterson
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan