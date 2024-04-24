The incentive problem
Renters have a lot to gain from things that reduce emissions in their space – so why is it so hard to do this work in rental properties? Plus, the Vermont Senate approves a new fee for EV owners, a case of measles has been discovered in Vermont, Sen. Jane Kitchel has been appointed to a powerful committee, and health care organizations are encouraging more people to volunteer for hospice care.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
