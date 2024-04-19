Pass/fail
The hard choices education officials will need to make as numerous school budgets continue to get voted down. Plus, Vermont’s new education secretary indicates she wants to explore school consolidation, why Gov. Scott isn’t satisfied with a new bill updating Act 250, a federal grand jury indicts a man for setting fire to the door of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office, volunteers are asked to help clean up the Burlington waterfront ahead of Earth Day, and the tentative sale of an independent Vermont book publisher to a huge international counterpart.
