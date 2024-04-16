Closing times
Pondering the future of Goddard College’s campus after the school announced it’s closing down after 86 years in operation. Plus, volunteers helping with long-term flood recovery relief say they need help, an annual book festival in Woodstock is canceled just two months before it was set to begin, a Fair Haven school district budget fails on a second vote, Vermont welcomes its unofficial start to spring as a cinder block falls through the ice at Joe’s Pond in Danville, and amphibians begin their seasonal breeding migrations.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
