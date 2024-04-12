Higher callings
How Franklin County’s newly appointed top prosecutor hopes to bring stability to a position that’s gone through a recent rough patch. Plus, the state treasurer reiterates support for a superfund bill to make big oil companies pay a share of damages related to climate change, the Vermont Bond Bank creates a flood resiliency fund, the EPA sets federal limits on so-called forever chemicals that go beyond state requirements, Rep. Becca Balint urges the Biden administration to withhold weapons shipments to Israel, and Goddard College will shut down after 86 years of operation.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...