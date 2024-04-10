Currency of fairness
Lawmakers reflect on the resignation of Grand Isle Sen. Dick Mazza, which signals a potentially generational change in the Senate. Plus, backers of a bill to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products look for votes to override a gubernatorial veto, lawmakers abandon impeachment of the Franklin County sheriff, rescue crews breathe a sigh of relief after eclipse day, and a warning for trail hikers as mud season ramps up.
