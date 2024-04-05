Ramadan in Vermont
Checking in with the Islamic Society of Vermont just before the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Plus, Vermont moves a step closer to creating a fund that would force big oil companies to pay a share of damages related to human-caused climate change, the state moves to curb online betting tied to performances by individual college athletes, two Vermont sports teams wrap up their seasons with losses in the playoffs, why Vermont’s first responders don’t want eclipse watchers to go hiking on Monday, and clear skies are forecast for the total solar eclipse.
