The write stuff
Revealing the finalists for this year’s Vermont Book Awards. Plus, Copley Hospital gets approval for a rare mid-year service price increase, Gov. Scott vetoes a bill to ban flavored tobacco and vaping products, strategies for getting kids to wear safety glasses during the eclipse, and the state Senate moves a bill to screen students earlier for learning differences like dyslexia.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...