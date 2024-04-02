Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

School's out

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Why Vermont has an educator shortage, and how it’s affecting schools. Plus, Montpelier is finally poised to have a post office again, the owner of the Green River Reservoir dam doesn’t want to operate it for electricity anymore, state lawmakers consider overhauling Act 250, and town officials are preparing to close trail access roads during next week’s solar eclipse.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

