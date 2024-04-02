School's out
Why Vermont has an educator shortage, and how it’s affecting schools. Plus, Montpelier is finally poised to have a post office again, the owner of the Green River Reservoir dam doesn’t want to operate it for electricity anymore, state lawmakers consider overhauling Act 250, and town officials are preparing to close trail access roads during next week’s solar eclipse.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
