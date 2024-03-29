Nice day for a night wedding
A couple from Craftsbury has been planning for years to get married on the day of the total solar eclipse. Plus, a major Act 250 overhaul bill appears headed to the state Senate, House lawmakers vote to indefinitely pause Vermont’s PCB testing program for schools, two state police troopers accused of using excessive force have their cases transferred to diversion, a college professor’s quest to visit as many Vermont public libraries as possible while on sabbatical, and a new rescue vehicle for the Swanton Village Fire Department.
