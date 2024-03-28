Exit interview
The outgoing mayor of Vermont’s largest city reflects on his 12-year tenure. Plus, Vermont House lawmakers approve a bill that would reduce out-of-pocket health care costs for low-income seniors, Addison County’s top prosecutor moves the case of a 14-year-old charged with murder to juvenile court–a decision made two days before the Vermont Supreme Court suspended her law license, Rep. Becca Balint officially announces she’ll seek a second term in the U.S. House, and thoughts on the Boston Red Sox as the 2024 MLB season gets underway.
