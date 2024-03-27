Hard sell
A woman from Calais laments rising taxes and fuel costs that led her to sell off land she’s lived on for more than three decades. Plus, more on taxes, as Vermont House lawmakers prepare bills that would raise rates for high-income earners and corporations, the Burlington City Council gets pushback after approving rezoning measures they say will create hundreds of new homes, a bill is moved allowing medical cannabis stores to provide special services and products, the Vermont senate backs legislation that lets the state study the possible health benefits of psychedelic drugs, and Vermont companies brace for changes now that the conglomerate that owns Ben & Jerry’s has announced it’s spinning off its ice cream divisions.
