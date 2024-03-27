Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Hard sell

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A woman from Calais laments rising taxes and fuel costs that led her to sell off land she’s lived on for more than three decades. Plus, more on taxes, as Vermont House lawmakers prepare bills that would raise rates for high-income earners and corporations, the Burlington City Council gets pushback after approving rezoning measures they say will create hundreds of new homes, a bill is moved allowing medical cannabis stores to provide special services and products, the Vermont senate backs legislation that lets the state study the possible health benefits of psychedelic drugs, and Vermont companies brace for changes now that the conglomerate that owns Ben & Jerry’s has announced it’s spinning off its ice cream divisions.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

