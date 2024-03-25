Dark money
The potential to capitalize on tourism spending as tens of thousands of out-of-staters are expected to visit Vermont next month for the total solar eclipse. Plus, Vermont gets a new education secretary, the state Senate gives initial approval to legislation that would remove rulemaking power from the Fish and Wildlife Board, the House advances a bill to ban seeds treated with pesticides harmful to pollinators, lawmakers ponder a new fund to support community access television stations, and a big week ahead for Vermont’s best young spellers.
