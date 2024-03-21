Vast importance
Heading out on the VAST trail to gauge the economic impact of snowmobiling in Vermont. Plus, state House lawmakers move a bill requiring homeowners and landlords to disclose if they have property previously damaged by flooding, the owner of a West Pawlet military-style training facility is arrested after an altercation with a local constable, an existing statewide contract for teachers’ health care is extended, fewer students in Vermont are applying for college financial aid, and a former president thinks UVM is going to bust some brackets in the opening round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
