She’ll always have Vermont
Where moderate Vermont Republicans go after Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign. Plus, how much the state received from its first weeks of online sports betting, Casella Waste responds to criticism after reporting a leachate spill, three school districts decide to keep kids home for the day when next month’s solar eclipse takes place, and biologists are urging you to avoid peregrine falcons during nesting season.
