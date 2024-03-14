Shadow work
How immigrants who are in the country without legal permission are advocating for better conditions on Vermont dairy farms. Plus, a bill making big changes to state wildlife regulations moves forward, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint votes in favor of a bill that could lead to a ban of TikTok, and announces her intention to run for reelection, the Vermont group that oversees a Middle East sister city program calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a man accused of killing two people in Orleans County pleads not guilty, and New Hampshire experiences its warmest winter on record.
