Eclipse redux
A Vermonter recalls the last total solar eclipse from 1932. Plus, expanding educational opportunities for refugees and other New Americans, state lawmakers call for reopening Montpelier’s post office as soon as possible, another Vermont prisoner held at an out-of-state correctional facility has died, relatives of a man who died half a year ago after overdosing at a Vermont prison are still seeking answers, and a fully electric aircraft developed in part by a Vermont-based company takes center stage at a Cape Cod air base.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
