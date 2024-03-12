Age old problem
The wide-ranging implications of Vermont’s rapidly aging demographic. Plus, Sen. Sanders calls for blocking additional military aid to Israel, Vermont gets a stronger than expected report on the state’s economy, a skier who died after a fall at Mount Washington is identified as a UVM student, and a surge in children and teens turning to injectable weight loss drugs.
