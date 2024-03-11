Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.


The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Ice out

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

How climate change is disrupting a longtime tradition at a New Hampshire camp. Plus, a leachate spill at the Coventry landfill, arraignment is delayed for a state lawmaker accused of DUI, bears are emerging from hibernation, and officials want public feedback on a management plan for the Telephone Gap area in the Green Mountain National Forest.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan