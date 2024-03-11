Ice out
How climate change is disrupting a longtime tradition at a New Hampshire camp. Plus, a leachate spill at the Coventry landfill, arraignment is delayed for a state lawmaker accused of DUI, bears are emerging from hibernation, and officials want public feedback on a management plan for the Telephone Gap area in the Green Mountain National Forest.
