Queen City history
A woman has been elected mayor of Burlington for the first time in the city’s history. Plus, communities around the state struggled with issues regarding property tax hikes, and questions of whether some schools with low enrollment should be closed, we have results on some school budgets that did make the cut, Montpelier approves eviction protection for renters and re-elects its mayor, several communities pass ceasefire resolutions for the war between Israel and Hamas, and Nikki Haley wins the Vermont Republican presidential primary, but is reportedly suspending her campaign.
