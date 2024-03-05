Town talk
Property taxes and school budgets pose big challenges for voters on Town Meeting Day. Plus, a push for a law banning guns from polling stations, voters in Cabot will again decide whether to close the town’s high school, Addison County’s top prosecutor returns to work following arraignment on a DUI charge, 16- and 17-year-olds in Brattleboro can cast Town Meeting Day votes for the first time ever, and incentives to vote today in Bethel include pie – and a local cheerleading squad.
